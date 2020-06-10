New Delhi: As many as five terrorists were killed on Wednesday during an encounter with security forces in Sugoo area of Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir. This is the third encounter in the South Kashmir district this week and at least 14 militants have been gunned down in the major anti-terrorist operation so far. Also Read - 'Pained They Shot Him in Back, Will not Leave Native Place', Says Family of Slain Kashmiri Pandit Sarpanch

The firing started earlier this morning between the police forces and militants who had been hiding in the area, an official said. Also Read - Low Intensity Earthquake of 3.9 Magnitude Hits Jammu and Kashmir

The J&K Police said that the Sugoo village was cordoned off by a joint team of Army and police after a specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Second Encounter in Shopian in Last 24 Hours, 4 Terrorists Killed

As security forces zeroed in, the terrorists opened fire at them. In the ensuing gun battle, five ultras belonged to Hizbul Mujahideen and the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed.

Earlier on Sunday, five terrorists were killed in an encounter at Reban village whereas four terrorists were killed in Pinjura village of Shopian on Monday.