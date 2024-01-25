Home

News

Jammu and Kashmir Saw 66 Percent Dip In Terror Incidents Post Art 370 Abrogation, Says Amit Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Saw 66 Percent Dip In Terror Incidents Post Art 370 Abrogation, Says Amit Shah

Amit Shah noted that since the removal of Article 370, investments have been pouring into Jammu and Kashmir with the former state receiving investments worth Rs 2,153 crore in 2022-23.

File Photo (ANI)

Jammu Kashmir News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that terrorists incidents in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a 66 percent dip in terror-related incident as well as an 81 percent decline in civilian killing after Article 370 was scrapped from the erstwhile state.

Trending Now

“I want to tell you that there has been a fall of 66 per cent in terrorism-related incidents. There has been a decline of 81 per cent in civilian killings and 48 per cent in killings of security forces after the scrapping of Article 370,” Amit Shah said after he virtually flagged off 100 e-buses in Jammu and also handed over appointment letters to Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers and compassionate appointees.

You may like to read

‘New era of peace in J-K’

Addressing the function, the Home Minister asserted that a new era of peace was ushered in the Union Territory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the erstwhile state, which was earlier infamously “known for terrorism”, was transformed into a tourism hub.

He said that after the revocation of Article 370, the former state witnessed a significant drop in civilian killings and terrorist incidents. “This is proof that a new era of happiness, peace and normalcy has begun in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Shah.

Shutdowns a thing of the past in Jammu and Kashmir

The Home Minister revealed that 2,654 organised stone-pelting incidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir in 2000 but no such incident was witnessed in 2023.

“As many as 132 organised shutdowns took place in 2010 but there was none in 2023. As many as 112 civilians lost their lives in stone pelting in 2010 but no civilian life was lost in stone pelting in 2023. As many as 6,235 civilians were injured during the period (2010),” he added.

The minister said terror financing has also been curbed in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Properties are being sealed and attached. A lot of terror organisations have been banned to curb their activities,” he said.

Era of bomb blasts replaced by prosperity

Hailing PM Modi’s leadership in “transforming” Jammu and Kashmir from terror-hub to a tourism hub, Shah said that since the removal of Article 370, the age of bombings, terror attacks, and shutdowns in union territory has been replaced by education and prosperity.

“The era of bomb blasts, firings, stone-pelting and shutdowns has been replaced by education, schools, colleges, medical colleges, management institutions, industries and infrastructure. This is a big change that Jammu and Kashmir is going through,” he said.

“When Article 370 was scrapped, several leaders who had been taking advantage of it and had made democracy a joke said it would not have any effect on Jammu and Kashmir. But there has been a huge change,” the home minister said.

Investments pouring into J-K

Amit Shah noted that since the removal of Article 370, investments have been pouring into Jammu and Kashmir with the former state receiving investments worth Rs 297 crore in 2019-20 which increased to Rs 2,153 crore in 2022-23.

“Nearly 6,000 crore of investments are in the pipeline. This shows progress,” he said, adding that Jammu and Kashmir’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased from Rs 1 lakh crore in 2014-15 to Rs 2,27,927 crore in 2022-23.

Shah further appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to enrol themselves as voters and become part of the democratic setup of the country.

“The youth of Jammu and Kashmir who carry computers in their hands instead of stones are connected and contributing to the progress of Jammu and Kashmir. Over 7 lakh youths have taken part in sports and this is a big thing,” he said.

The Centre revoked Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August 5, 2019. The government also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.