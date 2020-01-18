New Delhi: Voice and SMS facilities to all local prepaid connections will be restored in Jammu and Kashmir from Saturday, principal secretary Rohit Kansal said on Saturday. “2G mobile data on postpaid mobile for accessing whitelisted websites shall be allowed in all 10 districts of Jammu and Kupwara, Bandipora in Kashmir division. Mobile internet shall remain suspended in Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Srinagar, Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama,” he said.

The decisions have been taken after a “careful review”, the principal secretary said.

The decisions came on a day on which 36 Union ministers are scheduled to visit the newly created Union Territory as part of a massive outreach programme, five months after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status and was bifurcated into two UTs. Owing to bad weather, the flight carrying the union ministers has been diverted.

The Valley has been under strict communication lockdown since the move to revoke its special status was announced in August. While the connection is being restored in phase-wise, local leaders detained at that time are also being released.

A week ago, the Supreme Court had asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all prohibitory orders and upheld that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Following the order, the J&K administration allowed mobile internet in a few parts and broadband in establishments providing essential services from January 15.

However, all social media sites remained suspended.

J&K administration has earlier said that the police has brought material relating to the terror modules operating in Jammu and Kashmir including handlers from across the border who are attempting to incite people through fake news.