New Delhi: In yet another grenade attack by suspected terrorists, two civilians were injured on Wednesday in Srinagar. As per updates, suspected terrorists lobbed the grenade at a CRPF deployment at Habak in Srinagar area.

Police updated that the grenade missed the target and exploded in a nearby area causing injuries to civilians. The grenade was lobbed over the wall from inside Kashmir University. As per media reports, police parties have reached the spot and have started the investigation.

In November last year, a similar situation had happened in Srinagar where one person was killed while 18 others, including 15 civilians and three Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel, were injured. The incident happened at a market on MA Road on November 4. “Terrorists lobbed a grenade on civilians near HSH Street area in Srinagar. Information is preliminary in nature. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted from its account.

The local police had updated that the deceased identified as Rinku Singh succumbed to injuries while two locals — Aijaj and Fayaz Ahmed – were in a critical condition.