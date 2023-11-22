Home

Jammu Kashmir: Gunfight Underway In Rajouri, 2 Lashkar Terror Associates Nabbed In Srinagar

An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two ultras are believed to trapped.

Security personnel stand guard after an encounter with terrorists, in Kulgam on November 17. (FILE PHOTO/ANI)

Jammu Kashmir News: An gunfight was underway between security forces and terrorists in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday while two terrorist associates of the Pakistan-based proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in a separate incident in Srinagar, police said.

According to officials, an encounter broke out between forces personnel and terrorists in the Baji Maal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri district of Jammu region on early Wednesday morning.

They said a team of security forces had launched a search operation following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. “Contact was established with terrorists and a firefight erupted,” they said.

“Exchange of fire is currently underway between terrorists and a joint team comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Army and Police,” said a spokesman, adding that two terrorists are trapped in the exchange of fire.

Further details are awaited.

Two Lashkar “terror associates” arrested in Srinagar

Meanwhile, in a related incident, two “terrorist associates” of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group were arrested in Srinagar district on Tuesday. According to the police, a large cache of of arms and ammunition was recovered from the arrested accused.

“Two terrorist associates, Mumtaz Ahmad Lone and Jahangir Ahmad Lone, both residents of Trehgam, Kupwara, were arrested on the spot and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession, which included 2 pistols, 4 magazines, 2 filler magazines and 8 grenades,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

They said that information was received on Tuesday about the movement of suspected terrorists along the National Highway bypass following which a joint team of Srinagar Police and a Quick Response Team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) set up a strong checkpoint near the Sham Lal petrol pump, N R Colony, at the NHW bypass in Bemina, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

“During naka checking, a white-coloured Santro car bearing a J-K registration number coming from Parimpora and headed towards Tengpora tried to flee upon seeing the police party at the checkpoint,” they said.

“However, they were apprehended tactfully by the team of officials present on the spot,” they said.

“Following their arrests, a case under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act) (UAPA), Explosive Act and Arms Act has been registered at Batamaloo police station. “Investigation has been started into the case,” police added in their statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

