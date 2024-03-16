Home

Security Agencies Advised Against Simultaneous Polls In J-K: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner asserted that state and national elections cannot be held simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir as the restive region requires a massive deployment of security forces.

hief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses the press conference announcing the dates for the Lok Sabha polls, which will be held in 7 phases from 19th April to 1st June, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir will be the first to go to polls after Lok Sabha Election, stating that Assembly Elections in the erstwhile state will be held after the conclusion of general elections.

“We are yet to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I mentioned in the press conference earlier today that the way for conducting legal elections has opened since December 23. This is March, and there is snowfall in the region, hence the question of holding elections does not arise at this point,” CEC Kumar told news agency ANI.

Huge security deployment required in J-K polls

The poll panel chief asserted that state and national elections cannot be held simultaneously in Jammu and Kashmir as the restive region requires a massive deployment of security forces.

“We (ECI) went to Jammu and Kashmir and were asked by all the political parties there to hold the state assembly elections with the Lok Sabha polls. After that, we held administrative meetings wherein it was discussed that a lot of security forces would be required to conduct state assembly election with Lok Sabha election in J-K,” Kumar said.

‘Security agencies advised against simultaneous polls’

He said that security agencies in the Union Territory advised against holding simultaneous elections as it would not be able to provide security.

“All political parties asked the ECI to conduct an assembly election with Lok Sabha polls, but security agencies advised us that it would not be possible to provide security as there was a need for the deployment of huge security forces. But we are seriously thinking of conducting polls in JK after the Lok Sabha polls.”

JK will be the first state to go in the election after the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Kumar further said that the ECI will immediately conduct elections in Jammu and Kashmir within the limited time frame and is “seriously” considering o conduct the elections after the Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha polls announced

The Election Commission of India today announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state Assembly elections.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday

The counting will be held on June 4 and results will be declared on the same day.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately.

(With ANI inputs)

