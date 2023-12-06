Home

Against All Odds: JK Mom Meenakshi Devi Becomes Chenab Valley’s First Woman E-Rickshaw Driver | Video

Defying all odds, Meenakshi Devi, a 39-year-old mother-of-two in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah town became the first female e-rickshaw driver in Chenab valley.

Screengrab from video shared on X by @ddnews_jammu.

Bhaderwah: In a heartwarming tale of women empowerment and determination, 39-year-old mother-of-two in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bhaderwah town defied all odds to become the first female e-rickshaw driver in Chenab valley. Devi, 39, was forced to foray into a male-dominated profession, after her husband was diagnosed with renal failure, almost a year ago and put on weekly dialysis.

The sudden stroke of bad luck forced almost forced the family into penury as they were forced to wrap up their business and sell their valuables, including their car, to pay for her husband’s treatment. However, despite facing otherwordly odds, Meenakshi did not lose hope in the face of adversity and decided to tread the hard road and drive an e-rickshaw to pay for her family’s sustenance.

Defying all odds

Meenakshi’s efforts to become an e-rickshaw driver faced stiff resistance from the local auto-rickshaw association as they could not fathom the idea of a woman venturing into a profession traditionally considered to be the domain of men.

She was also discouraged from taking up the profession by her own relatives and neighbours, Meenakshi recalled. However, the brave mother defied all odds and became the first female e-rickshaw driver in the Chenab Valley and has become an inspiration for the rural women of the region who aspire to make a living for themselves and their families.

The odd-one out

Recalling her first day on the job, Devi said: “I remember the day four months ago when I first entered the auto stand at Seri Bazar in Bhaderwah with my e-rickshaw. Not only the passersby, but my male counterparts also looked at me as if I was an alien among them.”

Some rickshaw drivers even suggested she return home as they did not want to their customers risk their lives.

“Unfazed by the negativity, I was steadfast in my resolve and slowly gained confidence. I now earn Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 per day,” Devi said. “Today one can hardly find me at the auto stand as I am busy ferrying my loyal customers, especially ladies, throughout the day.”

She asserted that women prefer to ride with her rather than male drivers.

Turning lemons into lemonade

A year ago she was leading a happy life with her husband and two children in Bhaderwah town of Doda district when her husband was diagnosed with severe renal failure.

“Very soon we landed up in piles of debt due to escalating medical bills,” she said. As debts kept mounting and all their savings got exhausted, the family sold their car and wrapped their business to clear their debt.

Devi said she explored many options to earn a living till she learned that e-rickshaws were available for purchase at subsidised rates. Before long, the couple bought a three-wheeler on EMI and her husband Pammi Sharma it upon himself to teach her to drive the vehicle.

#WomenEmpowerment Making her way boldly into a male-dominated sphere to support her ailing husband, meet first e-rickshaw driver of Chenab region, Meenakshi Devi of J&K’s Bhaderwah who has become inspiration for other women.@harvinder_ias @dcdodaofficial @diprjk @manojsinha_ pic.twitter.com/AAorCYMn01 — DD NEWS JAMMU | डीडी न्यूज़ जम्मू (@ddnews_jammu) December 5, 2023

“I feel happy that my hard work has helped in paying the medical bills of my husband and fulfilling the requirements of my minor sons, one of whom is recently enrolled in a private school,” Devi said with a sense of satisfaction.

Her husband said he was not confident that Devi could drive an e-rickshaw in the busy market areas of Bhadarwah town. “But we were left with no other option but to give it a try for the sake of survival of the family.”

Proud husband

“Today, I am not only satisfied but also proud of her,” he said.

“Due to the ever-increasing burden of medical bills, I went into depression as I kept worrying about the future of our children. I do not know what the future has in store for me as my both kidneys are not functioning but my wife made me feel at peace now,” he said.

President of the auto-rickshaw association Mohsin Ganai said Devi is an inspiration for other women who aspire to make a living for themselves and their households. “We salute her courage and support her fully.”

“At first, we did not approve of the idea of a woman joining the ranks of 236 men who drive auto-rickshaws in the town. We were apprehensive about her driving skills. But within no time, she proved her mettle and today she is the busiest auto driver in the town,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

