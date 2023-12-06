Home

News

Bomb Scare Triggers Panic, Searches At Jammu School

Bomb Scare Triggers Panic, Searches At Jammu School

A massive sanitization operation was carried out by the police at the Delhi Public School or DPS in Jammu City after the institution received a bomb threat today morning.

Police personnel with bomb disposal squad conduct a search at a school following a bomb threat, in Jammu, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Jammu Kashmir News: A bomb scare triggered panic at a private school in the heart of Jammu city on Wednesday after the management received a phone call from an anonymous caller threatening to blow up the institution. An official said a bomb threat was received by a school coordinator of Delhi Public School (DPS) at around 8:30 AM in the morning following which a massive sanitization operation was launched at the institution, however, no suspicious object was found and the threat was determined to be a hoax.

Trending Now

“No suspicious object was found on the school premises at Residency Road in the heart of the city and the purported threat turned out to be a hoax”, the officials said.

You may like to read

“The Jammu Police acted swiftly on bomb threat by an unidentified caller to a private school. Police conducted extensive searches and sanitised the area. The threat turned out to be a hoax and an FIR has been registered,” a police official said.

The officials said a police contingent along with bomb disposal squad and dog squad moved inside the sprawling school complex immediately after its management informed the police station concerned about the phone call threatening a possible bomb attack.

A thorough sanitizing operation under the supervision of an SP-rank officer was carried out but nothing suspicious was found, the officials said, adding the students were not disturbed and continued attending their classes.

They said police have started an investigation to trace the origin of the caller to bring him to book.

Police said the unknown caller told the school management that he had planted a bomb at the institution which will go off sometime during the day. “Upon receiving this information, a police contingent, along with the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the school but no suspicious object was found at the premises,” said an official, adding that the threat was assessed to be a hoax.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jammu & Kashmir News on India.com.