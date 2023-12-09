Home

J-K Cop Shot At By Terrorists In Kashmir Capital Srinagar

A Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable was shot at by suspected terrorists in Bemina area of Srinagar city in Kashmir valley on Saturday.

Screengrab from video shared by @ANI

Jammu Kashmir News: A constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was Saturday shot at by suspected terrorists in Bemina area on the outskirts of Srinagar city. According to the police, Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by suspected militants in Hamdaniya Colony locality of Bemina today evening.

The policeman sustained several bullet injuries in the attack and was rushed to the nearby SKIMS Hospital Bemina where he is undergoing treatment, the police said.

“Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area cordoned off,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X.

#Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad S/O Gh Hassan Chad R/O #Bemina at Hamdaniya colony Bemina. He has been shifted to hospital for treatment. Area #cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 9, 2023

“Further details shall follow,” they added.

Constable Hafiz, a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, and presently resides in Bemina where he is posted at the local police station.

#WATCH | Terrorists fired upon & injured one police personnel namely Mohammad Hafiz Chad at Hamdaniya colony in Bemina. He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by… pic.twitter.com/3qwFjrqWMv — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

JK Cop, wounded by terrorists’ bullets, succumbs at AIIMS

The attack comes days after JK Police Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani– who was shot by a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist while playing cricket in Eidgah area of Downtown Srinagar in October– succumbed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Wani was laid to rest with full state honours on Friday as a pall of gloom descended upon the slain cop’s family when his body was brought home from Delhi. Wani’s wife was expecting their first child when her husband fell to the bullets of terrorists.

Additional Director General of Police, Armed, S J M Gillani, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, J-K, Vijay Kumar, and Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V K Birdi, laid floral wreaths on Wani’s coffin at Srinagar Police Lines as the loud wails of the bereaved family filled the air.

Wani was later buried at the family’s ancestral graveyard in Narwara locality of the city. A large number of people participated in the funeral prayers held for the martyred officer.

Scores of people, including former J-K chief minister Omar Abdullah, thronged his residence to offer their condolences.

Wani was shot by terrorists on October 29 when he was engaged in a cricket match with local boys at Eidgah grounds in downtown Srinagar. He succumbed at AIIMS in New Delhi on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

