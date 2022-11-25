Jammu & Kashmir Announces 3-Month Long Winter Vacation In Schools | Check Full Schedule For Different Classes Here

Srinagar: With snowfall already setting on the slopes on the hill state, government of Jammu and Kashmir announced on Friday three-month long winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of onset of winter. While the classes up-to primary level (nursery to 5th standard) will close on December 1, the middle classes (6th to 8th standard) will stop academic activities on December 12, officials said.

JAMMU AND KASHMIR WINTER VACATION DATES 2022

December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 : For classes till 5 th

For classes till 5 December 12, 2022 to February 28, 2023 : From class 6th to 8th

: From class 6th to 8th December 19, 2022 to February 28, 2023: From classes 9th to 12th

The winter holidays have been announced in view of winter setting in as the mercury has slipped below freezing point at most places in the valley.

The staff of high and higher secondary schools have been asked to report at their respective schools on February 20 so that they can make arrangements for reopening of schools. Also, by orders, all teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during the vacation period

The schools will reopen on February 28 next year.