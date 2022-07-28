Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for vehicular traffic for second consecutive day. Authorities had shut the highway yesterday owing to shooting stones at the Mehad Ramban area. Officials also advised the masses to travel on the route only after confirmation from the concerned Traffic Control Unit (TCU).Also Read - Boulders Blocking Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blasted, Traffic Movement Likely to be Normal by Friday Noon

“Traffic plying on Mughal road and SSG road. However, Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is still blocked. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban”, tweeted Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.

Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Update July 28

The vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) was stopped on July 23 after the heavy rainfall lashed the Udhampur area of the Union Territory on Saturday.

Earlier, hundreds of trucks remained stranded in the Udhampur district due to the landslides caused because of heavy rainfall in the Ramban sector. Recent incidents of heavy rainfall in the Union Territory, in July, have caused great damage to lives and property.