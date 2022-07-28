Srinagar: The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) remained closed for vehicular traffic for second consecutive day. Authorities had shut the highway yesterday owing to shooting stones at the Mehad Ramban area. Officials also advised the masses to travel on the route only after confirmation from the concerned Traffic Control Unit (TCU).Also Read - Boulders Blocking Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Blasted, Traffic Movement Likely to be Normal by Friday Noon
“Traffic plying on Mughal road and SSG road. However, Jammu -Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is still blocked. People are advised not to travel on Jammu -Srinagar NHW without confirmation from TCU Jammu/Srinagar/Ramban”, tweeted Jammu and Kashmir traffic police.
Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Update July 28
The vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44) was stopped on July 23 after the heavy rainfall lashed the Udhampur area of the Union Territory on Saturday.
Earlier, hundreds of trucks remained stranded in the Udhampur district due to the landslides caused because of heavy rainfall in the Ramban sector. Recent incidents of heavy rainfall in the Union Territory, in July, have caused great damage to lives and property.
The India Meteorological Department in Srinagar issued warnings for heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The weather forecasting department has predicted fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm over the Jammu and Kashmir divisions and has also warned of scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rains and thunderstorms for the subsequent two days.
It said that Jammu needs to be prepared as isolated heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in the area can disrupt the traffic, cause landslides, and might result in flash floods, while it also cautioned Kashmir to be aware of the deteriorating weather conditions until the further update.
Overnight heavy rain near the Kahara village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday resulted in floods that damaged the area and destroyed properties including an educational body and the building and grounds of Tourism.