New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have alerted the security forces to keep a strict vigil on the movement of government vehicles at Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, news agency ANI reported.

According to the report, terrorists may target security forces using car bombs and IED. “It appears that the latest strategy of the terrorists to target the security forces is by way of car bombs and IED. There is local expertise to carry out attacks on the lines of Pulwama terror attack,” an input stated.

According to the agencies, the National Highway (NH) connecting Srinagar with Jammu remains vulnerable as there are several intel inputs pointing at the highway as the terrorists’ probable target.

One such input claims that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been given the task to plan an attack on the National Highway.

Reportedly, a meeting was held in Pulwama where three top terror organisations — Lashkar-e-Taiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed — were entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out terror attacks in J&K and also in other parts of the country. The ANI report says JeM has been assigned the responsibility to hurl attacks along the national highways; LeT on security installations, and Mujahideen will ensure political killings.

The report comes on the same day when the Centre was alerted about a training programme going on at JeM camp in Balakor. at least 45-50 terrorists, including suicide bombers, are being trained at the facility, the report said.

“45-50 terrorists including suicide bombers training at Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist facility in Balakot (Pakistan),” ANI reported government sources as saying.

On Monday, in an early morning operation, Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security forces arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Ganderbal, Kashmir. AK 47 rifles and ammunition have been recovered.

(With ANI Inputs)