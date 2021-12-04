Jamnagar: A South Africa returnee tested positive for Omicron variant in Gujarat’s Jamnagar on Saturday. The 72-year-old man from Jamnagar, who recently returned from Zimbabwe, has tested positive of Covid-19 yesterday. According to reports, the man is currently being treated at the state-run GG Hospital.Also Read - CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper 2021: Answer Key OUT; Experts Call Paper 'Balanced'

According to Jamnagar municipal commissioner, Vijay Kharadi, three people of Indian origin had returned to Jamnagar from Zimbabwe last week. The test reports of the other two persons are pending. Samples for genome sequencing have been sent to verify the variant. Recently, eight members of a Jamnagar family had tested positive of Covid after two of their family members returned from a marriage function from Junagadh in a state transport vehicle.