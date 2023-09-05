Home

Haryana Schools Closed Tomorrow? State Clears Air On Janmashtami Leave, Read Notice Here

The public relations department of the Haryana government issued a notice on X (former Twitter) announcing the revised holiday date.

Haryana School News: The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government on Tuesday deferred the Janmashtami school holiday date to September 7. The government said that the students need to attend the regular classes tomorrow i.e. September 6. As per the schedule released earlier by the Haryana schools, the Janmashtami holiday was assigned on September 6.

This year, there has been confusion over the Janmashtami holiday. While some are celebrating it on September 6, others are observing the festival on September 7. As a result, the Janmashtami 2023 holiday date is also unclear.

“The Haryana Government has declared a gazetted holiday on September 7, 2023, on the occasion of Janmashtami festival. Earlier this holiday was notified on 6th September. A notification in this regard has been issued by the Chief Secretary,” DIPR Haryana wrote on X.

हरियाणा सरकार ने जन्माष्टमी के त्योहार के अवसर पर 7 सितम्बर, 2023 को राजपत्रित अवकाश करने की घोषणा की है। पहले यह अवकाश 6 सितम्बर को अधिसूचित किया गया था। इस संबंध में मुख्य सचिव की ओर से अधिसूचना जारी की गई है।#Haryana #DIPRHaryana pic.twitter.com/FO3m1xSgcK — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) September 5, 2023

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. As per Drik Panchang, this year Janmashtami is falling on two consecutive days. The festival will start from 9.20 am on September 6 and continue till 10.25 am on September 7. Meanwhile, Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:37 pm on September 6 and end at 4:14 pm on September 7.

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Rituals And Celebrations

Krishna Janmashtami also known as Gokulashtami, Krishnasthami, and Janmashtami, holds particular importance in the sacred cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna spent his early years. On this day, many devotees adorn the statue of Lord Krishna in fresh attire, perform a ceremonial wash with milk and water, and offer worship in reverence to the divine.

Many devotes fast on the day for Lord Krishna and it continues until midnight, which is believed to be the time of Lord Krishna’s birth, signifying the divine moment. People believe that Lord Krishna was born over 5,000 years ago in the 28th year of Dwapar Yug.

Also, at midnight, temples and homes resound with devotional songs and prayers. The deity’s idol or image is bathed, adorned and offer special sweets, symbolizing the birth of Krishna. Also, in Maharasthara and other regions, young men form human pyramids to break the “Dahi Handi” (pot of curd) suspended high above the ground. This reenacts mimicking Lord Krishna’s playful antics. Also, a lavish feast is prepared with a variety of dishes like butter, ghee, milk, curd, as these were also favourites of Lord Krishna.

