Japan takes BOLD decision amid Strait of Hormuz choke, decides to release oil reserves from...

Japan has started releasing part of its oil reserves as early as on March 16.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

Iran-US war impact: In a big global development, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has stated that the country will start releasing part of its oil reserves as early as on March 16. The development is significant as it comes amid supply disruptions caused due to the blockade of oil and gas passage Strait of Hormuz over the West Asia conflict. Here are all the details you need to know about the massive decision taken by the leadership of Japan amid the ongoing war between Iran, US and the US.

What White House said on Hormuz oil flow priority amid Iran war?

Reflecting on the Strait of Hormuz blockage, the White House has said that the United States is determined to keep the Strait of Hormuz open as the war with Iran intensifies, stressing that President Donald Trump will not allow Tehran to disrupt global energy supplies.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration has made protecting the vital shipping lane a central objective of Operation Epic Fury, the US military campaign against Iran.

“President Trump reiterated his commitment toward keeping oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz so the United States and all of our allies can receive their energy needs,” Leavitt told reporters during the daily press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies)

