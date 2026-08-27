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World famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, known for polka-dot art, dies at 97

Yayoi Kusama, one of Japan’s most recognisable contemporary artists, has died at 97. From polka-dot paintings to her famous Infinity Mirror Rooms, her work became a global cultural phenomenon.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 27, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
World famous Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, known for polka-dot art, dies at 97
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama dies at 97 (PC: Instagram)

There are some artists whose work is instantly recognisable, even before you know their name. Yayoi Kusama was one of them. Her bright polka dots, giant pumpkins, and mirrored installations turned galleries into dream-like spaces and made her one of the most famous contemporary artists in the world. Kusama has now died at the age of 97, bringing an extraordinary career spanning more than seven decades to an end. Her studio announced that she died at a hospital in Tokyo on August 14, 2026. A cause of death was not initially disclosed.

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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