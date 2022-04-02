New Delhi: Noted lyricist Javed Akhtar launched a book titled ‘Love, Longing, Loss in Urdu Poetry’ by industrialist and philanthropist Sanjiv Saraf at an event here on Wednesday. The event of the Prabha Khaitan Foundation, an NGO based out of Kolkata, had live interaction between Huma Khalil, the Ehsaas Woman of Delhi, author Sanjiv Saraf and Javed Akhtar.Also Read - Session Court Turns Down Kangana Ranaut’s Transfer Plea of Defamation Case Filed By Javed Akhtar

Designed to take Urdu love poetry closer to non-Urdu readers, the book in English has a beautiful transcription of couplets of Urdu poets and stalwarts like Meer. Ghalib, Momin, Dagh. Faizand several others. The book is a lyrical English transcreation of different stages of emotions that a lover undergoes -longing interplay, loving, possessiveness, rivalry, separation. breakin-up and frenzy.

While speaking at the event, Javed Akhtar recalled his time in the Rajya Sabha and how the Congress, then in power at the Centre, and the BJP worked together to pass the amendments to the Copyright Act of 1957 that he was championing then.

He also talked about his favourite memories of the city of Ghalib, saying “My memories are of my time in the Rajya Sabha, where I made an effort to see that the government and the opposition got united to change the laws of the country, and they did.”

“The challenge was to transcreate yet still retain the authenticity, the fluidity and the soul of the Urdu poetry and which non-native Urdu readers can experience while reading the book. Through ‘Love Longing Loss’, I have tried to take the readers on a guided tour through the forest of love, so as to provide a flavor of the different shades, styles and subtleties of thought, emotion and expression.” said author, Sanjiv Saraf (Founder – Rekhta Foundation).

About The Author

Saraf is the founder of the Rekhta Foundation, a non-profit organisation working to preserve and promote Urdu language and literature. Before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted Delhi’s cultural life, Saraf’s brainchild, Jashn-e-Rekhta, was regarded as the most successful revival of the tradition of public mushairas.