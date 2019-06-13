JEE Advanced Result 2019: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee would be declaring the IIT JEE examination result on Friday, June 14 at 10 AM. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be uploaded on the jeeadv.ac.in. Registered candidates can also check their JEE Advanced Result 2019 on IIT JEE Advanced admission portal.

All those candidates who appeared for JEE Advanced 2019 exam on May 27 will be informed about the results. They will also be informed on their registered phone numbers and email-IDs. Answer key to JEE Advanced 2019 was released on June 4 and objections against it were accepted till June 6.

Here is how you can check JEE Advanced Result 2019

1. Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

2. Click o the link saying download JEE Result 2019

3. Enter the details

4. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed

5. Download it and take a printout for future reference

The rank scored by candidates in JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE Result 2019 is accepted by all 23 participating IITs for admission in the four-year undergraduate courses.

Candidates can also apply for admission to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Rae Bareli (RGIPT), Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) and six Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

Meanwhile, online seat allotment is scheduled from June 19 to July 17.