JEE Main 2021 Result : The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Result 2021 for February exam on March 7, Sunday. However, no official notification has been released in this regard as yet. Around 22 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE Main 2021 February session. Of the total registered, 6.05 lakh students took the exam. The remaining candidates would be appearing for the March, April and May sessions.

Once released, candidates can check their scores on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. With the result, the NTA would also release score or percentile rank for the candidates.

Key things you need to know about JEE Main result.

Only 6 candidates (based on the performance) would be given 100 percentile rank

JEE Main Ranks would be announced once the sessions of March, April and May conducted.

NTA would announce the cut off for JEE Advanced 2021 only after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is expected in June.

Follow These Steps to Download Your Score Card

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the results link displayed on the home page.

Enter your login credentials

Submit to verify your results.

JEE Main is a national-level Entrance Examination conducted every year for candidates who wish to pursue undergraduate courses in the fields of Science and Technology. Through this examination, candidates can get admitted into prestigious institutions across the country.