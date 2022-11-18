JEE Main 2023 Dates Expected Soon; Check Registration Process, Syllabus Here

JEE MAIN 2023 registration deadlines is expected to be November 28 or December 1.

JEE Main 2023 Registration Latest Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administering body of the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) will announce the JEE Main dates for the 2023 examination. Once the JEE Main 2023 registration portal is open, engineering aspirants can fill up the application form by visiting the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 application process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment. NTA is expected to release the JEE Main 2023 registration in November 2022. As per reports, the JEE Main 2023 is likely to be conducted twice this year – January and April 2023. Reports suggest the JEE Main 2023 registration will commence in the third week of November. The entrance examination is likely to be conducted in January and April.

JEE MAIN 2023 Registration EXPLAINED

The JEE Main 2023 application process includes five steps:

Basic Registrations Application Form Filling Document Uploading Fee Payment Submission of the application form.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Step By Step Guide to Fill Application Form

Visit the official website of Joint Entrance Examinations at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Look for the JEE Main 2023 registration link. Register yourself by providing the necessary details. Fill up the online application. Upload the necessary documents. Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature in the format specified. Pay the application fee. Submit the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

JEE MAIN 2023 TENTATIVE SCHEDULE

JEE Main 2023 NotifIcation Likely between November 15 to 20, 2022. JEE Main 2023 Registrations Third week of November JEE Main 2023 Examination Session 1: January 2023 Session 2: April 2023

JEE MAIN 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a 10+2 pass certificate or pursuing this year can apply for JEE Main examination.

Candidates who have passed the 10+2 (Class 12) board examination or pursuing this year with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects along with Chemistry and Biology are eligible to appear for the JEE Main exam 2023.

Students aspiring to appear in JEE Main 2023 must ensure their eligibility before filling up the JEE Main application form. The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities, and important dates will be available on JEE Main’s official website soon.

JEE Main 2023 Registration: Key Details

Name of the Event Check Important Dates JEE Main 2023 exam conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) NTA JEE Main 2023 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in 2023 National Testing Agency(NTA) Official website nta.ac.in JEE Main exam date 2023 January and April (Tentative) JEE Main 2023 registration date November (Tentative)

WHY IS JEE MAIN 2023 EXAMINATION CONDUCTED?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the JEE Main examination to candidates seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT JEE MAIN 2022

Last year, NTA has conducted the JEE Main exam in two sessions. The first session was held from June 20 till June 29, 2022. Meanwhile, the second session exam was held between July 21 to July 30, 2022. Please keep a note that the above-mentioned dates are tentative, thus, interested and eligible stJEEudents are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA, nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in for all the latest updates regarding JEE Main 2023.