Jet Airways Hiring: A day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted it a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Jet Airways to resume flight operations again, the airline on Saturday commenced the hiring for operational roles and invited professionals to apply for six positions in the company. The airline was granted the AOC on Friday after completing two proving flights on May 15 and 17. Jet Airways had suspended its operations in 2019 after the airline's then promoters failed to provide liquidity and the insolvency resolution process started for the airline in June 2019.

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the current promoter of Jet Airways, intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter.

If you want excitement and passion and want to be part of history being made before our eyes, and meet the requirements above, we want to hear from you! Former Jet Airways staff especially encouraged to apply! #JetAirwaysIsHiring — Jet Airways (@jetairways) May 21, 2022

Jet Airways Recruitment: positions advertised

Position: Senior Manager – Finance (SAP Specialist)

Role: Implement and transform business. process into SAP

Eligibility: 8-10 years of experience as SAP Consultant (airline experience preferred) Position: Manager (Cargo Operations)

Role: Oversee transformation of cargo operations and environment

Eligibility: 5-7 years of experience in airline cargo operations; understanding of relevant local and global laws/ regulations. Position: Assistant Manager (Cargo Pricing)

Role: Setting Cargo pricing guidelines, developing and driving strategies to deliver cargo revenue targets; preparing a business and industry) marketing plan for cargo to optimize revenue opportunities.

Eligibility: 3-5 years of experience (preferably in airline). Position: Deputy General Manager-Tech Procurement

Role: Develop and execute procurement strategy for aircraft; lead negotiation on all procurement & commercial contracts to ensure continuous availability/supply of tech parts

Eligibility: Minimum of 10 years of experience in Procurement or Supplier Management with an Engineering background (preferably in an airline). Position: DGM/Sr Manager (Schedule Planning and Systems)

Role: Develop and maintain a high-reliability commercial schedule to maximize resource utilization and optimize operational costs; Manage, optimize and maintain the Schedule Management systems.

Eligibility: Graduate or postgraduate with at least 8-10 years of experience. (Airline experience preferred) Position: Executive/Sr. Executive (Network Planning)

Role: Assist in planning the Medium to Long term Route Network in close coordination with various stakeholders and analysis. of various internal and external data sources.

Eligibility: Should possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field of study (Statistics, Mathematics, Economics, Operations Research, Business Administration, Science and Engineering). Prior Work Experience in Network Planning/ Scheduling/Crew Scheduling.

The job location for all the advertised positions is Gurugram. The airline said the application is open to all candidates who meet the requirement. “We particularly encourage former Jet Airways employees to apply,” it added.

Financial distress forced Jet Airways, which flew for more than two decades, to suspend operations on April 17, 2019 and a consortium of lenders, led by the State Bank of India (SBI), filed an insolvency petition in June 2019 to recover outstanding dues worth over Rs 8,000 crore. In October 2020, the airline’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK’s Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan. In June 2021, the resolution plan was approved by the NCLT.