New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as BJP working president JP Nadda will all be in poll-bound Jharkhand in the coming days to kickstart its campaigning for the first phase of the five-phase Assembly Election in the state.

They are the party’s three top star campaigners, in a list of 40, which was released on Saturday. The list also includes, among others, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol etc.

While Amit Shah will address a rally in Latehar on November 21, Nadda, too, will be in Latehar the following day. Modi, meanwhile, will address a rally in Palamu on November 25. Polling for the first phase will be done on November 30. The other four dates on which votes for the 81-seat Assembly will be cast are December 7, 12, 16 and 20. Counting of votes will be done and the result declared on December 23.

The saffron party will contest the polls alone after its split with ally All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU). Another ally, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), meanwhile, too, will contest the polls independently, on 50 seats. In the 2014 elections, BJP won 37 seats, AJSU five seats but the LJP could not even open its account.

Incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP will contest from Jamshedpur East against Gourav Vallabh of the Congress, which is contesting the polls in an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).