Jharkhand Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Names Arjun Munda, Annapurna Devi Among 11 Candidates | Full List Here

As per the BJP's Jharkhand list of candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi, both Union Ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, will contest from Khunti ST and Koderma, respectively.

BJP leaders (L-R) Baijayant Jay Panda, Vinod Tawde and Anil Baluni during the announcement of first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP on Saturday announced its first list candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, naming candidates for 11 of 14 seats in Jharkhand, including Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi, as well as former Congress MP Geeta Koda.

Meanwhile, former Congress MP Geeta Koda, who is the wife of ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, has been fielded from Singhbhum (ST). She had won the Singhbhum seat on a Congress ticket in 2019 by a margin of 72,155 votes defeating BJP’s Laxman Gilua.

Here the list of candidates announced by the BJP for Jharkhand:

Rajmahal– Tala Marandi Dumka– Sunil Soren Godda– Nishikant Dubey Koderma– Annapurna Devi Ranchi– Sanjay Seth Jamshedpur– Vidyut Baran Mahato Singhbhum– Geeta Koda Khunti– Arjun Munda Lohardaga– Sameer Oraon Palamu– Vishnu Dayal Ram Hazaribagh– Manish Jaiswal

New candidates

Among the 11 names announced by the BJP, four are new candidates, including Geeta Koda, Rajya Sabha MP Samir Oraon, Tala Marandi and Manish Jaiswal.

The seven other candidates will seek re-election from their respective constituencies, including Union Ministers Arjun Munda (Khunti ST) and Annapurna Devi (Koderma).

BJP’s Hazaribag MLA Manish Jaiswal replaces sitting party MP Jayant Sinha from Hazaribag Lok Sabha seat. Jaiswal won the Hazaribag assembly constituency in 2019 by defeating Congress’ Dr Ramchandra Prasad.

Sinha, son of former union minister Yashwant Sinha, said earlier in the day that he had requested party president J P Nadda to relieve him from direct electoral duties as he wanted to focus on “combating climate change in Bharat”.

Stalwarts fielded in key seats

The BJP has reposed faith in its Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand Samir Oraon, whose term is ending on May 3, for the Lok Sabha polls. Oraon, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2018, has been fielded from Lohardaga (ST) seat, replacing existing MP Sudarshan Bhagat, whose victory margin during the last polls was barely 10,363.

The saffron party fielded its former Jharkhand state president Tala Marandi from Rajmahal (ST) seat, which is currently held by JMM’s Vijay Hansdak.

In 2019, BJP’s Hemlal Murmu had contested from the seat and lost to JMM. Marandi had won the Borio assembly seat on a BJP ticket in 2014. In 2019, Marandi had joined the AJSU party after being denied a ticket from the BJP. However, he lost to JMM’s Lobin Hembrom. Marandi again returned to BJP in 2022.

Union Minister Arjun Munda has been chosen again from Khunti (ST) seat which he had won by a narrow margin of 1445 votes in 2019, defeating Congress’s Kalicharan Munda.

Palamu (SC) seat will be contested by former Director General of Police Vishnu Dayal Ram who won the seat by a margin of 4,77,606 votes during the last polls.

Union minister Annapurna Devi, contesting on a JVM-P ticket in 2019 from Koderma, will fight from the same seat. She defeated state BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi by a margin of 4,55,600 votes.

From the Ranchi seat, the party has fielded sitting MP Sanjay Seth who had defeated Congress’s Subodh Kant Sahay by a margin of 2,82,780 votes.

From Jamshedpur, BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahto has been repeated. Mahto had defeated current Chief Minister Champai Soren in 2019 Lok Sabha polls by 3,02,090 votes.

Dumka (ST) went to sitting MP Sunil Soren who defeated JMM president Shibu Soren in 2019 polls by a margin of 47,590 votes while sitting MP Nishikant Dubey will contest from Godda. Dubey had defeated JVM-P’s Pradeep Yadav by 1,84,227 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)

