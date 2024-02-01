Home

Jharkhand Political Crisis: Champai Soren Meets Guv, 43 Coalition MPs Announce Support On Video | WATCH

Jharkhand Political Crisis: Champai Soren Meets Guv, 43 Coalition MPs Announce Support On Video | WATCH

Champai Soren became the new leader of the JMM legislative party after Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night as the chief minister before he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Champai Soren along with 43 legislators after their meeting with State Governor CP Radhakrishnan staking a claim to form the Government in the State, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Jharkhand Political Crisis: JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren, accompanied by 43 MLAs of the ruling coalition, met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Thursday and staked his claim to form the government and put an end to the political crisis which arose in the state following the arrest of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night.

A JMM-led alliance delegation called on the state governor and staked their claim to form the government with Hemant Soren loyalist, Champain Soren as the Chief Minister, at the earliest, officials said, adding that the governor assured them that he would soon decide on the matter.

#WATCH | Leader of JMM legislative party, Champai Soren and MLAs of JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand reach Ranchi Airport. pic.twitter.com/z34bxwyHDM — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

“We requested the governor to take a decision at the earliest as it is over 20 hours without any government in Jharkhand,” Champai Soren told the media after meeting the governor at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

‘We stand united’

Champai Soren became the new leader of the JMM legislative party after Hemant Soren resigned on Wednesday night as the chief minister after a marathon interrogation by the ED in a money laundering case, and his subsequent arrest.

“We stand united. Our alliance is very strong; no one can break it,” Soren said.

A video released by the JMM-led coalition showed the support of 43 legislators in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

#WATCH | Leader of JMM legislative party, Champai Soren and other party leaders present at Circuit House. Champai Soren and JMM MLAs met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. (Source: JMM) pic.twitter.com/KZS0ey9Fdc — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

“We will again seek time at noon tomorrow if the governor fails to call us by then,” Congress Legislative Party leader Alamgir Alam, said after meeting the governor.

Alam said that during the meeting, they expressed concern as to who would be responsible for horse trading if a quick decision on government formation is not taken.

Alam, RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta, CPI (ML)L legislator Vinod Singh and lawmaker Pradeep Yadav accompanied Champai Soren during the meeting.

Hemant Soren arrest

Hemant Soren, the de-facto chief of the JMM, was arrested by the ED on Wednesday night after nearly seven hours of questioning on money laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case, officials said.

Ahead of his arrest, Soren resigned as the chief minister of Jharkhand and submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan and was then whisked off to the ED office in Ranchi.

Soren sent to judicial custody

Earlier in the day, Hemant Soren was sent to a day in judicial custody by the special PMLA court in Ranchi even as the court reserved its order on the ED’s request seeking a 10-day custody of the JMM chief.

Soren was arrested by the ED on late Wednesday after the central probe agency grilled him for nearly seven hours in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to an alleged land scam.

The JMM executive president has been sent to judicial custody for a day, lawyers said, adding that the ED sought 10 days remand for Soren but the reserved its order for Friday.

Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan, who appeared for Soren, told reporters outside the court that the JMM leader was sent to judicial custody till an order was passed.

Ranjan alleged that Soren’s arrest was a “conspiracy” to topple the JMM-led Jharkhand government and the “entire case is driven by wrong intentions”.

“The entire case is driven by wrong intentions. This is a conspiracy to topple the government. There is no evidence in the entire proceedings against the former chief minister. His arrest was made when proceedings were on to record his statement, which is illegal,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

