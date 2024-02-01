Home

News

Jharkhand Political Crisis: JMM-Led Alliance To Shift MLAs Outside State; Congress Says BJP ‘Crushing’ Mandate’

Jharkhand Political Crisis: JMM-Led Alliance To Shift MLAs Outside State; Congress Says BJP ‘Crushing’ Mandate’

A political crisis was triggered in Jharkhand following the arrest of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance MLAs arrive at Ranchi Birsa Munda International Airport to be shifted to Telengana amid uncertainty over govt formation, in Ranchi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Jharkhand Political Crisis: The JMM-led alliance is planning to shift their MLAs outside Jharkhand to prevent horse-trading and the legislators being “poached” by the BJP. A bus carrying MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD alliance was reportedly seen outside the Ranchi airport on Thursday night, ANI reported.

Trending Now

Reports citing sources said the MLAs then boarded a flight at the Ranchi airport and are likely to be flown to Hyderabad. “The MLAs are likely to be shifted to Hyderabad. The flight has however not taken off yet due to low visibility,” the sources said, according to ANI.

You may like to read

#WATCH | A bus carrying MLAs of JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand reaches Ranchi Airport. pic.twitter.com/et6c7c2nua — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

#WATCH | MLAs of the JMM-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand come out of Ranchi Airport as their flight could not take off due to low visibility. pic.twitter.com/SfR5BuiyHv — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

Visuals from Hyderabad also showed buses being parked outside Begumpet airport.

Speaking to reporters outside Ranchi airport, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur claimed that the alliance has enough numbers to form the government.

“3-4 MLAs will stay in Ranchi to keep a watch here (in Jharkhand). We have enough numbers to form the government. All 43 MLAs are together, we have full confidence. We will keep meeting the Governor until he calls us to form the government,” Thakur told reporters outside Ranchi airport.

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "We are going to the airport. You know what kind of people they are, they can do anything anytime. A total of 43 MLAs are going…" pic.twitter.com/stNK8RTkXy — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

“You know what kind of people they are….they can do anything anytime. A total of 43 MLAs are going,” Thakur said in a veiled jibe at the BJP.

‘BJP crushing mandate in every state’

Amid the supercharged political atmosphere in the state, Congress leaders lambasted the BJP, accusing the saffron party of “crushing the mandate in every state.”

“Immediately after the resignation of the coalition government in Bihar, the Governor had sent an invitation to form a new government. But the invitation to form a government was not sent even a day after staking claim in Jharkhand,” Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post on X.

“First, the Chief Minister was forced to resign by imposing ED. He was arrested. Now there are reports that efforts are being made to buy the MLAs by stopping the formation of the new government. First Bihar, then Chandigarh and now Jharkhand – BJP is crushing the mandate in every state by influencing through money,” she added.

‘Disrespect to constitution’

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the delay on the part of Jharkhand Governor in inviting the JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren to form the government in the state, a ‘disrespect to the Constitution.’

“In the House of 81 MLAs, only 41 are majority. Despite having the support of 48 MLAs, not inviting Champai Soren ji to form the government is clearly a disrespect to the Constitution and denial of public opinion,” Kharge said in a post on X.

“Nails are being driven one by one into the coffin of Indian democracy by their Excellencies,” the Congress chief added.

‘Political injustice’

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “This is yet another example of political injustice.”

“By doing what is called ‘Horse-Trading’ in English, they are being given time only for that. This is not only injustice but also murder of democracy,” he said in a post on X.

Champai Soren meets governor, stakes claims to form govt

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren along with 43 legislators met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking claim to form the government in the state.

“We have demanded from the Governor that the process to start the formation of the new Government should begin. The Governor has also assured us that the process will begin soon,” Champai Soren told reporters after the meeting with the Governor.

“Currently, we have submitted the report with 43 MLAs in our support. We expect that the number will reach 46-47 so there is no problem. Our ‘gathbandhan’ is very strong,” he added.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which includes Congress and RJD ruling has 47 MLAs, including 29 of JMM, 17 of Congress, and 1 of RJD.

The BJP has 25 members and the AJSU party has three MLAs. The NCP and CPI (ML)L have one member each, apart from 3 Independents.

A political crisis was triggered in the state following the arrest of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Jharkhand News on India.com.