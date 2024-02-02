Home

Jharkhand Politics: Champai Soren Govt To Seek Trust Vote On THIS Date

Champai Soren, a close-aide of former CM Hemant Soren and the JMM legislature party leader, was sworn-in as the chief minister of Jharkhand on Friday.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan congratulates the newly sworn-in State Chief Minister Champai Soren during a ceremony, in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Jharkhand Politics: The newly-formed coalition government of Chief Minister Champai Soren will seek trust vote on February 5 (Monday), Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam told reporters after a Cabinet meeting in state capital Ranchi.

“The floor test to prove majority by the JMM-led alliance in the state will be held on February 5 on the first day of a two-day assembly session,” Alam told news agency PTI, adding that the decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting of the government, chaired by Chief Minister Champai Soren.

Champai Soren, a close-aide of former CM Hemant Soren and the JMM legislature party leader, was sworn-in as the chief minister of Jharkhand earlier in the day.

Jharkhand Political Crisis

Political uncertainty in Jharkhand came to an end on late Thursday night as Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take oath.

Earlier on Thursday, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was “confusion” in the state.

Champai had told Radhakrishnan that the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren, deepening the political crisis.

A political crisis was triggered in the state following the arrest of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night.

‘Will speed up work started by Hemant Soren’

After taking oath as the Chief Minister of the state, Champai Soren, Friday, said he will speed up the development work started by his predecessor Hemant Soren and work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Jharkhand.

“Hemant Soren worked for the all-round development of the tribals. I will speed up the work started by him, and we will complete the work on time towards meeting the aspirations of people,” Champai Soren told reporters after the oath ceremony.

The chief minister attacked the opposition for their alleged attempts to “create instability” in the state.”The opposition’s attempt to create instability in the state has been failed by the strength of our alliance,” Soren said.

Meanwhile, Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan said that the new leaders are expected to serve the poorest among the poor and do everything to fulfil their basic needs.

“We always expect only one thing: the poorest among the poor should be served; we should do everything to fulfil their basic needs: good roads, good drinking water, good schools, good healthcare, and good houses. Finally, the irrigation facilities have to be improved all over the state so that the farmers get benefits and people get food grains at a commodity price,” Radhakrishnan said.

(With inputs from agencies)

