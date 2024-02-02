Home

Jharkhand Politics: Guv Nominates Champai Soren As CM; Oath-Taking TODAY

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren along with 43 legislators had met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking claim to form the government in the state.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan appointed Champai Soren as the Jharkhand Chief Minister designate and invite him to take oath, at Raj Bhawan, Ranchi, Thursday, Feb. 01, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Jharkhand Political Crisis: The political uncertainty in Jharkhand is seemingly about to come to an end as Governor C P Radhakrishnan on late Thursday night nominated JMM legislative party leader Champai Soren as chief minister and invited him to take oath.

“We have invited him to take oath. Now they will decide when to take it,” the governor’s Principal Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni told news agency PTI.

Earlier on Thursday, Champai Soren, heading a delegation of JMM-led coalition, called on the governor and urged him to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was “confusion” in the state.

He told Radhakrishnan that the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren, deepening the political crisis.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case after he resigned as chief minister on Wednesday night.

JMM-led Alliance MLAs whisked to Telangana

As uncertainty loomed large, the JMM-led alliance on late Thursday purportedly planned to shift their MLAs outside Jharkhand to prevent horse-trading and the legislators being “poached” by the BJP.

A bus carrying MLAs of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD alliance was reportedly seen outside the Ranchi airport on Thursday night, ANI reported.

Reports said the MLAs then boarded a flight at the Ranchi airport and are likely to be flown to Hyderabad. “The MLAs are likely to be shifted to Hyderabad. The flight has however not taken off yet due to low visibility,” sources said, according to ANI.

Speaking to reporters outside Ranchi airport, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur claimed that the alliance has enough numbers to form the government.

“3-4 MLAs will stay in Ranchi to keep a watch here (in Jharkhand). We have enough numbers to form the government. All 43 MLAs are together, we have full confidence. We will keep meeting the Governor until he calls us to form the government,” Thakur told reporters outside Ranchi airport.

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "We are going to the airport. You know what kind of people they are, they can do anything anytime. A total of 43 MLAs are going…" pic.twitter.com/stNK8RTkXy — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2024

“You know what kind of people they are….they can do anything anytime. A total of 43 MLAs are going,” Thakur said in a veiled jibe at the BJP.

Champai Soren stakes claims to form govt

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren along with 43 legislators had met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan at Raj Bhavan, staking claim to form the government in the state.

“We have demanded from the Governor that the process to start the formation of the new Government should begin. The Governor has also assured us that the process will begin soon,” Champai Soren told reporters after the meeting with the Governor.

“Currently, we have submitted the report with 43 MLAs in our support. We expect that the number will reach 46-47 so there is no problem. Our ‘gathbandhan’ is very strong,” he added.

In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which includes Congress and RJD ruling has 47 MLAs, including 29 of JMM, 17 of Congress, and 1 of RJD.

The BJP has 25 members and the AJSU party has three MLAs. The NCP and CPI (ML)L have one member each, apart from 3 Independents.

A political crisis was triggered in the state following the arrest of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night.

(With inputs from agencies)

