Bokaro: A 72-year-old male patient infected with coronavirus passed away on Wednesday night in Bokaro, making it the first COVID-19 death in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Bokaro Mukesh Kumar confirmed. Also Read - Jharkhand Flags Off 'Meals on the Wheels' Initiative To Feed the Poor Amid Lockdown
The elderly man, who hailed from Gomia’s Sadam village, was kept in the isolation ward of Bokaro General Hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - Jharkhand Reports First COVID-19 Case After Malaysian Woman Tests Positive For Virus
As per reports, the deceased belonged to a coronavirus-infected family in which four people have earlier tested positive for the COVID-19. The female member of the family had recently returned from attending the Tablighi Jamaat-led event in Delhi and caught infected with the virus in the capital city.
Meanwhile, four more confirmed cases of COVID 19 have been reported in the state, according to the state’s first Health Secretary, Nitin Madan Kulkarni. With four new COVID-19 cases, the tally of coronavirus cases has climbed to 13 in Jharkhand.
The four new cases were all family members of existing COVID-19 patients, 1 case is from Ranchi’s infected family, the remaining three are from Bokaro. Out of 13 cases, seven are from Ranchi, including a Malaysian woman. Another woman from Bokaro and her four family members while the other case is from Hazaribagh, Kulkarni said.
With an increase of 540 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of coronavirus cases has risen to 5,734, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The death toll has also risen to 166 after 17 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 cases across the globe have crossed 1.5 million mark as over 84,000 cases were reported on Wednesday.