Bokaro: A 72-year-old male patient infected with coronavirus passed away on Wednesday night in Bokaro, making it the first COVID-19 death in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Bokaro Mukesh Kumar confirmed.

The elderly man, who hailed from Gomia's Sadam village, was kept in the isolation ward of Bokaro General Hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19.

As per reports, the deceased belonged to a coronavirus-infected family in which four people have earlier tested positive for the COVID-19. The female member of the family had recently returned from attending the Tablighi Jamaat-led event in Delhi and caught infected with the virus in the capital city.