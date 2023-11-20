Home

News

Jharkhand SHOCKER: Man Hires Assassins To Kill Father To Get His Job, Arrested

Jharkhand SHOCKER: Man Hires Assassins To Kill Father To Get His Job, Arrested

The accused, Amit Munda, had hired contract killers to murder his own father, Ramji Munda, so he could his job at the Central Coalfields Limited.

Representative Image (Pixabay)

Jharkhand Crime News: In a disturbing example of how low some people can stoop to get a steady government job, a man in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand allegedly hired contract killers to murder his own father so he could later get his job on compassionate grounds.

Trending Now

According to the police, the 25-year-old accused, who has now been arrested, allegedly paid some hired guns to kill his father– an employee of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL)– in order to get his father’s job after his death.

You may like to read

On Thursday (November 16), unidentified motorcycle-borne fired at the victim, Ramji Munda, a CCL employee, in broad daylight at the Matkama Chowk in Ramgarh district, police said.

Munda, who sustained grievous bullet injuries in the attack, was rushed to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to critical, they said.

A senior officer said that following the attack, the police registered a case and it was uncovered during investigation that the Ramji’s son, Amit Munda, had hired some gunmen to assassinate his own father. Amit Munda was later arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder.

“CCL employee Ramji Munda was shot at by contract killers allegedly hired by his son Amit Munda for getting his job on compassionate grounds,” Patratu Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Birendra Kumar Chaudhary told reporters.

The SDPO said a manhunt has been launched to nab the contract killers and further investigation is underway.

CCL, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), has a provision to give a permanent job to a legal dependent of an employee if he or she dies during his or her service period, an official said.

Earlier, in November 2020, a 35-year-old unemployed man had killed his 55-year-old father, a security guard posted at the CCL’s workshop at Barkakana, by slitting his throat in his quarters.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.