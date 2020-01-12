Ranchi: Three people on Saturday died after a motorcycle collided with a car in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, news agency ANI reported.

The deceased were riding the motorcycle.

In an earlier incident, nine people were killed and 23 injured in a collision between a truck and a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. All those injured were taken to a hospital nearby.

Prior to that, at least 10 people were killed and 20 to 25 others injured after a bus collided with a truck on National Highway 11 near Shri Dungargarh in Rajasthan’s Bikaner.