Jharkhand Tribal Singer Beaten To Death For Molesting Mentally-Challenged Girl

35-year-old David Minz was beaten to death by the villagers who accused him of molesting a specially-abled girl in a village of Ranchi district in Jharkhand.

Ranchi, Jharkhand: A tribal singer was lynched by a mob of villagers in Ranchi district of Jharkhand for allegedly molesting a mentally-challenged girl. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday evening at Tatkundo village, some 30 km from capital city Ranchi when the victim, identified as 35-year-old David Minz, was beaten to death by the villagers who accused him of molesting a specially-abled girl.

A senior police officer said three persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

Mandar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ankita Roy told news agency PTI that the victim was a popular Nagpuri singer and was very popular in the area.

Local villagers said Minz used to sing in Nagpuri language and his several Nagpuri songs were hit on social media platforms.

Mandar police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Yadav said that Minz was beaten to death with sticks on Thursday evening for allegedly molesting a mentally challenged girl in the village.

Minz was brought to Mandar referral hospital. After primary treatment, he was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi where he died during treatment, he said.

“Three persons of a family, all relatives of the girl, were involved in the crime and were arrested on complaints of the victim’s wife. The three accused were sent to jail on Friday,” Yadav said.

(With PTI inputs)

