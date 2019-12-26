New Delhi: Hours after news reports surfaced that vice president of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) Ram Kumar Gautam resigned from his post, JJP chief and Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said he has not received any resignation from his party’s vice president and said if he had any issue he could have come to him. Chautala, however, said that the party workers will talk to him over the mater.

“He is a senior leader, if he has some grievance, he can come and tell the party members. We’ve not received his resignation yet. Senior party leaders will talk to him and discuss the matter,” Dushyant Chautala said.

In less than three months time after his party came to power, Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday received a setback after the vice president of the JJP Ram Kumar Gautam resigned from his post saying he was miffed with the party’s functioning.

“I have resigned from the post of party vice president,” Gautam, who is also a legislator, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Later, he clarified that he has not left the party. “I will leave the party the day I cease to become an MLA,” he further stated.

He said that he was not hurt because of not becoming the minister, but was hurt because his party’s alliance was done with BJP at a mall in Gurugram.

“I am not hurt that I was not made minister, but hurt that I got to know later that the alliance was sealed in a meeting at a Gurugram Mall,” he said after resigning.

Further alleging, he said that Chautala is holding 11 Cabinet portfolios which could have been distributed among other party MLAs. “Chautala should not forget that he became deputy chief minister with the support of his party legislators,” he added further.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, Gautam had defeated Captain Abhimanyu, a minister in the previous BJP government, from Narnod Assembly constituency.