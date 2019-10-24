New Delhi: Dushyant Chautala’s Janata Janshakti Party (JJP) may support the BJP to form government in Haryana and a final announcement regarding the same will be made on Friday, said reports. Notably, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in 90-member Assembly but failed to reach the majority mark of 46.

Reports have also claimed that Haryana CM and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar will meet governor at 6 PM wherein he will stake claim to form the government in the state.

While the ruling party was seen leading on 40 seats, 6 short of majority mark, Congress was ahead on 30, INLD on 1 and JJP was leading in 10 constituencies, indicating that it could be the kingmaker in the formation of the next government.

“It is too early to say anything. We will first summon a meeting of our MLAs, decide who would be our leader in the House and then take it further”, Chautala, 31, told reporters.

Last year, the INLD split between Dushyant’s father Ajay Chautala and uncle Abhay Chautala — the two sons of Om Prakash Chautala. Ajay Chautala and his father are serving a jail term in connection with a teachers’ recruitment scam during the INLD tenure.

Despite attempts made by some ‘khaps’ and even former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, a family friend of the Chautalas, for a reconciliation, Dushyant remained firm. Just a month after coming into being last December, the JJP faced its first electoral challenge in the Jind bypoll. Its candidate Digvijay Chautala lost to the BJP but managed to push Congress stalwart Randeep Singh Surjewala to the third position.

The JJP then fought on seven seats in the recent Lok Sabha polls, leaving three for the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP made a clean sweep over all the 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state and Dushyant Chautala lost his own Hisar seat.

But the defeat appeared to have not deterred him from going for the bigger goal to build the party and make it a fighting force ahead of Assembly polls.

This time his party did not enter into any alliance, deciding to contest the assembly polls independently. He opted for a tough seat himself, fighting from Uchana Kalan against senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Birender Singh’s wife Prem Lata, who had defeated him the last time.

To highlight farmers’ concerns, he drove a tractor to Parliament two years. The tractor featured prominently this polling day as well. Along with wife Meghna and MLA-mother Naina Chautala, he rode one on October 21 to cast his vote in Jind.

(With agency inputs)