New Delhi: New Year 2020 seems to be a year of liberation from captivity for many political leaders who were detained in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

Three days after releasing five political leaders from detention, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday released two PDP leaders who were under detention since August 5 last year. The two PDP leaders who were released today include Ashraf Mir and Rafiq Mir. The police guard from their house on Friday was lifted and they can now resume their daily activities.

As per updates, Ashraf Mir was shifted from the MLA hostel in November but continued to stay under preventive detention at his house. On the other hand, Rafiq Mir was put under detention at his residence post the August 5. Rafiq was among other political leaders who were kept at Centaur hotel.

In November, nearly 34 political leaders were shifted to the MLA hostel, located on the banks of Dal Lake in view of the winter season in the area.

The development comes as the J&K Administration on December 30 released five political leaders, who belong to the National Conference and the PDP. The decision was taken after the authorities felt that they will not be indulged in any agitation or give a call for any strike after they are set free.

On December 30, those who were released include Ishfaq Jabbar (National Conference), Bashir Mir, Zahoor Mir and Yasir Reshi (PDP) and Ghulam Nabi Bhat (Independent).

Prior to this, two political leaders in November last year namely Dilawar Mir of the PDP and Ghulam Hassan Mir of the Democratic Party Nationalist were released by the new Union Territory administration.