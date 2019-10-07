New Delhi: Tourists will be allowed in Jammu and Kashmir from October 10, indicating that the newly created union territory is gradually limping back to normalcy. Governor Satya Pal Malik held a security review meeting with the advisors and the chief secretary in which the governor directed the Home department to allow tourists in the Valley with immediate effect. More than two months ago, just before the Centre abrogated Article 370A that conferred special status on Jammu and Kashmir, tourists were asked to leave the Valley. Amarnath Yatra was going on at that time.

Government of Jammu and Kashmir: Governor Satya Pal Malik has directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done with effect from 10.10.2019. pic.twitter.com/eyyI9o6TdS — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019

“Governor Shri Satya Pal Malik held a Situation cum Security Review Meeting today with the Advisors and the Chief Secretary. The Governor directed that the Home Department’s advisory asking tourists to leave the valley be lifted immediately. This will be done w.e.f. 10.10.2019,” the Jammu and Kashmir administration’s information department tweeted.

Since August 5, the valley has been under complete to partial shutdown as communication channels have been snapped fearing backlash over the Article 370 move. Most political leaders have been detained. Schools were shut. The Kashmir issue — the reported humanitarian crisis — has been raised on several international platforms. The Centre defended its move saying that the abrogation of special status would help to bring J&K to the mainstream.

Normalcy started returning to the Valley as schools and colleges reopened, a few curbs were relaxed. A delegation of the National Conference was also allowed to meet both Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Sunday.