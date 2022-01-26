New Delhi: President Ramnath Kovind on Wednesday posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra to Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at the Republic Day parade. Babu Ram’s widow Rina Rani and son Manik received the award from President Kovind. ASI Babu Ram killed three terrorists during an operation in Srinagar on August 29, 2020. He displayed valour and exemplary raw courage in engaging and eliminating terrorists and died for the country.Also Read - Here Are 5 Spots in The House That Demands Your Attention And Sanitisation Right Away

J&K Police ASI Babu Ram conferred with Ashok Chakra posthumously for "displaying valour & exemplary raw courage" during an anti-terror op in Srinagar in which he killed 3 terrorists in AuG 2020. His wife Rina Rani & son Manik receive the award from President Kovind#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/ut2maxKEKM — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Also Read - Singapore Records Low International Arrivals in 2021, Shows Signs of Recovery

Who is ASI Babu Ram

Born on May 15, 1972 at Dharana village in the border town of Mendhar of Poonch district of the Jammu region, Ram, was appointed in the Jammu and Kashmir Police as constable in 1999 after his schooling. Ram voluntarily opted for the special operations group (SOG), the counter-militancy force of the J-K Police, after completing his basic induction training. He was subsequently posted in SOG Srinagar on July 27, 2002, and was part of various anti-terror operations in which a number of hardcore terrorists were killed. They said during one such operation at Lal Chowk here, while evacuating civilians, Ram got injured, but returned to the action soon after recovery. The constable got two out-of-turn promotions in view of his exceptional performance in various anti-militancy operations in Srinagar. ASI Ram was part of the advance party who launched an assault against holed up terrorists. “The hiding terrorists opened fire at the joint search party, triggering an encounter. The encounter ended with the elimination of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including a commander. However, Ram was also martyred leaving behind his wife, two minor sons and a minor girl,” they said. The brave heart, during his service in the anti-insurgency group, remained part of 14 encounters in which 28 terrorists of different terror outfits were gunned down, the officials said, adding that for outstanding contribution and valour, he has been decorated with Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award, posthumously.

Gallantry award

President Kovind approved the top gallantry award for ASI Ram, who was from the Special Operations Group of JKP, on the eve of Independence Day last year. Also Read - Italian Carmaker Automobili Lamborghini Eyes Sales Rise In India

The Ashok Chakra is India’s highest peacetime military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.

It is the peacetime equivalent of the “Param Vir Chakra” and is awarded for the most conspicuous bravery or some daring or prominent valour or self-sacrifice other than in the face of the enemy.

The decoration is either awarded to military or civilian personnel.

President Kovind has approved 384 gallantry awards and other military decorations for security forces personnel, including 12 Shaurya Chakras for soldiers who demonstrated exceptional courage during operations, the government said in a statement.