Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police busted an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) module in Shopian, news agency ANI reported on Saturday. Two people were arrested in connection with it.

Further, incriminating material was also recovered.

A case has been registered into the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

In an earlier incident which took place last year, two terror modules of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were busted. At least 10 of the members were arrested from Tral and Khrew in South Kashmir.

In an official statement, the police had said huge quantities of incriminating materials including gelatin sticks, detonators, materials for making IEDs and grenades were recovered from their possession.