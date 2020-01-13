New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir’s decorated police officer Davinder Singh, who came under fire due to revelations of his affiliations with banned terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, was on Monday suspended after standing arrested at his own residence with three other terrorists.

Several raids were conducted at Singh’s residence in Srinagar and an AK Rifle, two pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition were recovered. While he continues to be grilled by investigators, his office at Srinagar airport, where he was posted as deputy superintendent of police in the anti-hijacking squad, was also sealed.

Investigations revealed that the three terrorists captured with the officer – including two top Hizbul Mujahideen militants Naveed Babu and Asif Ahmad and a lawyer Rafi Ahmad – had stayed at his heavily-guarded home in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh cantonment, right next to the Army’s XV corps headquarters.

According to reports, the decorated officer was transporting the hardcore terrorists from Shopian to Srinagar and then help his accomplices to escape to Jammu.

Singh was arrested at a checkpoint on a national highway by a team of policemen, who were tracking his movement after intelligence inputs suggested that Naveed Baba was being moved out of the valley.

Now, the former DSP of J&K police is being treated like a terrorist and is being questioned whether his recent visit to Delhi has any connection to Republic Day two weeks from now.

During his 10-year stint in the Special Operations Group (SOG) in the nineties, Singh gained prominence for taking part in anti-militancy operations. For his role, he was given an out-of-turn promotion and made inspector in the late 90s. During an operation, he was injured in the leg in Budgam.

Afzal Guru, who was hanged in 2013 for his role in Parliament attack, had written in a letter claiming that the decorated police officer had asked him to accompany a Parliament attack in Delhi and arrange his accommodation there. The police, however, say they have no record linking him to parliament attack. Singh was never questioned after Afzal’s letter named him.