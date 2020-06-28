JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 (Jammu): The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has on Sunday declared the JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for the Jammu region or Summer Zone. Class 12 students in the Jammu region who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website – jkbose.ac.in. Also Read - 'Pregnant Student Safoora in JAIL, Terrorist Davinder Singh Got BAIL': Twitter Accuses Delhi Police of 'Hypocrisy' After Suspended J&K DSP Granted Bail in Terror Case

This year’s topper for JKBOSE Class 12 exam is Ritika Sharma who secured 99 per cent marks in Arts stream. Vanshika Sumbria from Arts stream secured the second position with 98.6 per cent, followed by S Mallikarjun with 98.2 per cent. Also Read - Shocking! Family of Covid-19 Victim Forced to Flee With Half-Burnt Body After Mob Attacks Them In Jammu

The average pass percentage for JKBOSE 12th 2020 (Summer Zone) is 77 per cent. A total of 33,779 students had appeared for the exam of which 26,139 qualified. Girls scored better than boys on in the Jammu region with 82 per cent average. Also Read - JKBOSE Class 11th Exams 2019: Result Declared, Check on jkbose.ac.in

Here’s how to check your JKBOSE 12th 2020 for Summer Zone:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE – jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Higher Secondary Part Two Annual 2020 (Regular) Jammu (Summer Zone)

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the specified fields and submit

Step 4: Your result will be on your screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

The Board has already released the Class 10 results for Jammu region. The JKBOSE 12th Result 2020 for Kashmir Zone is also likely to be declared soon.