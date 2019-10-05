JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has published the result for class 10 bi-annual exams for students of Jammu division. Candidates can check their result either on jkbose.ac.in, which is the official website of the board or on various private portals affiliated with it.

In September, the board had announced the result of class 11 bi-annual exams for the Jammu division.

Steps to check the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website jkbose.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JKBOSE result link

Step 3: Enter the examination roll number or your name and click Submit

Step 4: Check your result and download the same for future use

The JKBOSE was established under the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education, 1975. It is primary responsible to hold public exams for secondary and higher secondary classes. The board also undertakes tasks like providing diploma and certificates, printing textbooks, preparing syllabi etc.