New Delhi: At a time when students gathered outside the Vice Chancellor’s office in Jamia Millia Islamia over the December 15 violent incident, JMI VC Najma Akhtar on Monday said that the Delhi Police entered the university campus without any permission and the process of filing an FIR against it will start from Tuesday.

She said this while addressing to the students who have gathered outside her office demanding FIR against Delhi police. Earlier in the day, hundreds of students protested outside the office of JMI VC Najma Akhtar in connection with the December 15 violence on the campus premises.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on December 15 incident while speaking to students: Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/7BC8rfsU0z — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Raising slogans against the VC for the delay in registering an FIR against the Delhi Police, students demanded to reschedule of exam dates and assurance from the varsity on the safety of students.

On Sunday, the VC had said the NHRC team has already visited the campus and has been provided with the required evidence about the December 15 violence on the campus.

“A team of NHRC had already visited the campus and we have provided the required evidence to them. A team will again visit the university on Tuesday (Jan 14). The commission will take statements and proofs from injured students and witnesses (of December 15 incident). I hope they will try to see through our point of view,” Najma Akhtar has told ANI.

The development comes after clashes had on December 15 allegedly erupted between the Delhi Police and Jamia students after a protest against the Citizenship law turned violent.

That time the VC had alleged that the police have not filed an FIR in connection with the incident as of now.

That time, Najma had also mentioned that she had written a letter to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) immediately after the incident and urged the authorities concerned to initiate a high-level probe into the matter.

“Exams are going on and the next sessions of the academics will start right after the exams. So I appeal students not to miss any examination and ruin their future because when youth are agitated, others take advantage of them,” she had added.