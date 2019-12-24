New Delhi: After storming to victory by winning 47 seats out of 81 for the state Assembly, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren is all set to become the chief minister of Jharkhand for the second time. Sources told news agency IANS that the Soren is likely to take oath on December 27.

As part of the oath-taking, preparations are in full swing for the mega event. Meanwhile, the newly-elected MLAs of the JMM are meeting later today to elect their legislative leader. Meetings of the alliance partners, the Congress and the RJD will also take place to select their respective legislative party leaders.

The JMM meeting to elect the legislative party leader will be held under the leadership of party President Shibu Soren. As per updates, Hemant Soren is most likely to be elected as its legislature party leader.

Soon after the legislative meeting, Hemant Soren will head to Raj Bhawan to meet the Governor and stake claim to form the government in Jharkhand.

As per updates, the chief ministers of other states will be invited to the oath-taking ceremony of Soren. The invitation includes non-BJP chief ministers as well.

Sources further stated that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi along with former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also be invited to attend the ceremony. However, Soren will himself fly to the national capital to extend the invitations to the Congress leaders.

As per updates from the election commission, the JMM-Congress-RJD received an absolute majority on Monday in the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019. The alliance trio won 47 seats out of total 81 seats. It defeated the BJP in the state which won just 25 seats. JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16, and RJD one.