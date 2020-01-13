New Delhi: Hours after Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar urged the agitating students to return to the campus for the registration of the winter semester, Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday appealed them, saying the fee-related matter of JNU has been sorted out.

“The fee-related matter of the JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of discussions with representatives of JNU students and teachers. The continuation of agitation by students is not justified,” the HRD minister stated.

He said that the main demand by students related to the increase in service and utility charges and other related issues have now been settled.

Earlier in the day, JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar urged the students to return to the campus as the registration for the winter semester has started.

“The first day of the winter semester has started and more than 50% of the students have paid their hostel dues and registered; classes have also begun. I appeal to all students to register else it will lead to loss of one academic year,” the JNU VC stated.

In another development, Delhi Police on Monday questioned three JNU students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in connection with the January 5 violence on campus. The development comes amid students and teachers boycotting classes on the opening day of the winter semester.

A selected delegation of teachers of the JNU knocked the doors of the MHRD again claiming that the situation is not conducive for conducting academic activities and that students are scared of returning to the campus.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration had also issued an advisory to students and teachers to resume their classes.

The move from the JNU comes after a violent incident that erupted at the JNU campus on January 5, where a masked mob attacked the teachers and students of the university. In the violent incident, a number of students and teachers, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured.