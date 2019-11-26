New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has approved an allocation of Rs 6.41 crore to help Jawaharlal University (JNU), which is facing a severe financial crunch that led to a substantial hostel fee hike. Following the UGC’s decision, the High-Level Committee (HLC) set up by the JNU administration considered feedback of student representatives submitted to Dean of Students’ Office through emails.

For Below Poverty Line (BPL) category students, the HLC has recommended 75% reduction in service and utility charges, following which they would be charged Rs 500 in place of Rs 2000 per month. For the rest of the students, a 50% reduction has been recommended in these charges. The revised rates will come into force from January 2020.

Following are the highlights of the Committee recommendations:

• While appreciating the 50 percent concession given to the eligible BPL category students in utility and service charges by the Executive Council, the HLC has strongly recommended that concessions in utility and service charges be given to all the students of the University.

• The committee scrutinized the estimated utility and service charges in the hostels, which are Rs.2000/- per month (including electricity and water charges of Rs. 300) and has recommended that Rs.1000 per month may be charged, in place of Rs.2000 per month, towards utility and service charges for all the students.

• The Committee has also recommended 75 percent reduction in utility and service charges for all the eligible BPL students who would be charged Rs.500 in place of Rs. 2000 per month.

.A circular issued by the JNU administration stated that the student strike has caused enormous academic loss to a vast number of students in the university. Furthermore, it urged the protesting students to end their strikein the academic interest of their fellow students.

“The administrative shutdown due to occupation of the Administration Building has compounded the woes of the JNU community. Further continuation of lockdown of Schools would be unacceptable national loss. Therefore, the Administration appeals to the agitating students to end their strike with immediate effect in the academic interest of their fellow students. The university’s image has already taken a beating and normalcy in the university must return at the earliest”, the circular read.

The JNU students have been protesting against the varsity administration’s move to hike hostel, mess and security fee reportedly by 400 per cent. It has also limited the hostel timings. Earlier as well, a 50 per cent concession for the BPL (below poverty line) category was announced but the students had rejected the concession then terming that an eye wash, and demanded total rollback of the proposed hostel fee hike.