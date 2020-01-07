New Delhi: Under attack from students, faculty members and politicians for not doing enough for the violence that erupted in the campus on Sunday, Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday urged students to put their past behind and return to the varsity’s premises as soon as possible.

“I urge all students to come back to the campus. Let us put the past behind,” Jagadesh Kumar said in a statement.

Terming the January 5 violence in the campus ‘unfortunate’, Jagadesh Kumar stated that the violence is not a solution for any situation. He further added that the JNU administration will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University.

“The incident that took place on Sunday, January 5 is unfortunate. Our campus is known for debates and discussions to resolve any issues. Violence is not a solution. We will find every opportunity to make sure that normalcy returns to the University,” Kumar said.

The statement from the JNU VC comes after nearly 35 students and faculty members were on Sunday assaulted by a mob went on a rampage.

“Our heart goes out to all injured students. The incident (violence) is unfortunate. I would like to tell students that JNU campus is a secure place,” Kumar said.

He said that the registration process has been restarted and students can register for the winter semester now. “Let us make a new beginning and put the past behind,” he added.

According to updates from Delhi Police, the investigation has revealed that some insiders and some outsiders were involved in the violence.