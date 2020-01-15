New Delhi: Two days after the Delhi Police identified the ABVP-affiliated student as one of the masked attackers in the widely circulated video and photo of the January 5 violence that unleashed in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Komal Sharma has come to her defence saying that the person in the photo was not her.

Reaching out to the National Commission for Women (NCW), Sharma claimed, “I am not the woman in the video.” She said that she was “being framed” and deliberately “defamed” to the extent that she had “started receiving calls from relatives and friends who are expressing their dismay” over reports that she was the alleged lady in a scarf.

The 20-year-old student of Delhi University’s Daulat Ram College has been missing since she was first identified as the masked woman by news website Newslaundry, after a sting operation by India Today that listed her as one of the attackers. However, Sharma informed the NCW that she has been wrongly named in the whole incident, and was never approached by any media channel for the confirmation or clarification in the alleged matter.

Two days ago, a Special Investigation Team set up to probe the Sunday rampage, officially identified her as one of the attackers and said she would be called for questioning soon. The police also found that Sharma’s phone was switched off since Saturday night.

The Delhi Police is currently making efforts to trace Komal Sharma, along with Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah. The police have also sent a legal notice to 37 more people involved in the violence that left more than 35 students and teachers injured.

Meanwhile, the RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) continues to deny its involvement in the entire incident.