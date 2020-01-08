New Delhi: Hours after meeting the officials of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday urged the political leaders not to politicise the university and said it is better to leave the faculties and students alone. “Please don’t politicise our university. Please leave us alone and let us do our work,” he said.

The statement from the JNU VC came after news reports surfaced that the Congress has formed a fact-finding committee to look into the violence in the varsity. His statement also came after DMK leader Kanimozhi paid a visit to the JNU after Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

Talking about hostel fee hike for which the protests were going on for more than a month, Jagadesh Kumar said that the varsity will approach the alumni to create a fund to help poor students. “We may even approach the alumni of our university to create a fund to help all such students who come from poor sections of the society,” he said.

At a time when a number of known personalities are visiting the varsity in the wake of the violence, Jagadesh Kumar said, “I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can’t you stand with them?

Earlier in the day, Jagadesh Kumar met HRD Ministry officials over the recent violence on campus, said the university has not made any suggestions to temporarily shut the varsity. He also added that efforts are on to restore normalcy in the campus.

“There is no move to do so. Efforts are on to facilitate a conducive environment for students,” he added.

The VC Kumar, who has come under from students and faculty members, on Tuesday had urged all students to “put the past behind and return to campus”.

On Sunday, violence broke out as a group of masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

In the incident, over 35 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured. The injured were later admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and discharged on Monday.