Joshimath Sinking LIVE Updates: 'On Verge of Losing Our Identity', Say Residents; Heart-wrenching Scenes Emerge

Uttarakhand Joshimath Sinking LIVE: Several heart-wrenching videos wherein cracks on roads and houses across picturesque town Joshimath are doing rounds on social media. With sinking concerns looming large, residents of Joshimath have had to evacuate their homes as a result of land subsidence in the local area. Officials stated that a total of 68 families have been shifted to safer places till now. Narrating their ordeal, the people have blamed the NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project for their woes. “We are on the verge of losing our identity”, one of the residents said, adding that she was compelled to vacate the very house that she and her family had built with money earned over several years. Meanwhile, some experts have warned that other prominent hilly areas like Uttarkashi and Nainital face similar risks. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Uttarakhand Joshimath.

