Joshimath is Sinking LIVE: With the increasing land subsidence and cracks detected, Joshimath area of Uttarakhand has been declared disaster-prone. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Joshimath.

Updated: January 9, 2023 12:48 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

Joshimath Sinking LIVE Updates: 'On Verge of Losing Our Identity', Say Residents; Heart-wrenching Scenes Emerge

Uttarakhand Joshimath Sinking LIVE: Several heart-wrenching videos wherein cracks on roads and houses across picturesque town Joshimath are doing rounds on social media. With sinking concerns looming large, residents of Joshimath have had to evacuate their homes as a result of land subsidence in the local area. Officials stated that a total of 68 families have been shifted to safer places till now. Narrating their ordeal, the people have blamed the NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project for their woes.  “We are on the verge of losing our identity”, one of the residents said, adding that she was compelled to vacate the very house that she and her family had built with money earned over several years.  Meanwhile,  some experts have warned that other prominent hilly areas like Uttarkashi and Nainital face similar risks. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Uttarakhand Joshimath.

Live Updates

  • 12:44 PM IST

  • 12:39 PM IST

    Joshimath Crisis LIVE: Affected people need patience & morale support. We’ve invited people with different expertise – from astrologers to dharma shastris. They’ve told us about the rituals to protect Jyotirmath. We’ll begin rituals today, said Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Joshimath Crisis: Residents narrate their ordeal

  • 12:07 PM IST

  • 12:06 PM IST

    Joshimath Crisis in Supreme Court: Plea filed in the top court seeking urgent intervention into the plight of people in Joshimath.

  • 12:05 PM IST

    Joshimath Crisis LIVE: Climate activist Licypriya Kangujam also shared visuals and said that since 1976, experts warned to stop developmental works in Joshimath. Check out her tweet below:-

  • 11:58 AM IST

    Joshimath Crisis LIVE: 603 buildings in Joshimath town have developed cracks so far, showed Chamoli District Disaster Management Authority report.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    Joshimath Crisis LIVE: The district administration said basic facilities at relief camps set up for the affected people were being constantly inspected. “Basic facilities in the relief camps arranged for the affected people in Joshimath are being constantly inspected by the administration and all possible help is being extended to the affected people,” DM Khurana said.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    Joshimath Crisis LIVE: ‘Joshimath area has been declared disaster-prone. 2 Central team will be sent to the area on a priority basis’, said Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana.

Published Date: January 9, 2023 11:50 AM IST

Updated Date: January 9, 2023 12:48 PM IST