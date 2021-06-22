New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday appointed Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari as the acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. Justice Bhandari, the senior-most judge of the High Court, is to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice with effect from June 26, 2021, consequent upon the retirement of Justice Sanjay Yadav as Chief Justice, a notification issued by the Department of Justice said. Also Read - Marriage Voidable: Allahabad High Court Refuses to Give Custody of 'Minor Husband to Wife'

Justice Sanjay Yadav, the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court demits office on June 25. He was appointed as the Chief Justice earlier this month. Chief Justices and Judges of the high courts retire at the age of 62. The retirement age of the chief justice of India and judges of the Supreme Court is 65 years.