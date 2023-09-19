Home

Justin Trudeau Clarifies Remarks On India, Says ‘We Are Not Looking To Provoke’

India has, however, rejected the allegations by Canadian PM Trudeau regarding the government’s involvement in the fatal shooting of Nijjar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Canadian PM Justin Trudeau on the margins of the G20 Leaders' Summit, in New Delhi on Sunday (Image: ANI)

New Delhi: Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, said on Tuesday that Canada wants India to properly address the issue of the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force Chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a day after he alleged that India was linked to the killing. Trudeau also said that Canada is not trying to provoke India in any way, as per a report in the CBC news.

We Are Not Looking To Provoke Or Escalate, Says Canadian PM

“We are not looking to provoke or escalate. We are simply laying out the facts as we understand them,” the Canadian Prime Minister told reporters. The government of India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness. We are doing that,” he said.

“As for Canada, I said yesterday…we are going to remain calm, we are going to remain grounded in our democratic principles and values…. and we are going to follow the evidence and make sure the work is done…,” he further added.

CBC News is a Canada-based media company, a division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Najjar, who was wanted in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia on June 18. Hailing from Bharsinghpur village in Punjab’s Jalandhar, Nijjar was based in Surrey and had been declared “absconder” by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Canadian PM Trudeau on Monday alleged the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

What Did Justin Trudeau Claim On Monday

Trudeau on Monday (US local time) claimed that his country’s national security officials had reasons to believe that “agents of the Indian government” carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

“Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said.

India Rejects All Allegations

India has, however, rejected the allegations by Canadian PM Trudeau regarding the government’s involvement in the fatal shooting of Nijjar. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) termed the allegations ‘absurd ‘and ‘motivated’.

“We have seen and reject the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister,” said the MEA in an official statement.

(With inputs from ANI)

